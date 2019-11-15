|
|
Nellie Pineda Aguirre
Salinas - Nellie Pineda Aguirre, 95 years old of Salinas passed away Friday November 8, 2019 at her home. Nellie was born September 25, 1924 in Austin, Texas
Nellie is preceded in death by her father, Martin H. Pineda, her mother Elvira Lopez Pineda, brother, Jesse Pineda, and sister, Martha Pineda Kraker.
Nellie is survived by her brother John Pineda, children Dolores Rodriguez (Edward), Kathy Armenta, Marion Lopez, Diane Calazadias, Robert Jimenez (Sylvia), Virginia Jimenez, Richard Jimenez, Sylvia Luzod (Ted). Nellie had 24 grandchildren and 4 generations of 75 great and great-great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Nellie worked in retail at Mr. Arts, Naturalizer and for Goodwill stores and El Aguila Food Products but her real love was being at home with her family. Nellie was an amazing cook and found joy in cooking and having family gatherings. Nellie enjoyed sewing and crocheting a skill she passed on to younger generations. Nellie always gave everyone leaving her home a "Bendicion" a blessing with the Sign of the Cross, something we will always cherish.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street Salinas, Ca
Rosary will be held at 7:00 Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street Salinas, Ca
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 Thursday November 21, 2019 at Madonna Del Sasso Church 320 E. Laurel Drive Salinas, Ca
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery 850 Abbott Street Salinas, Ca
Reception to follow at Madonna Del Sasso Church Hall 320 E. Laurel Drive Salinas, Ca
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019