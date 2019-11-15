Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Aguirre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Pineda Aguirre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Pineda Aguirre Obituary
Nellie Pineda Aguirre

Salinas - Nellie Pineda Aguirre, 95 years old of Salinas passed away Friday November 8, 2019 at her home. Nellie was born September 25, 1924 in Austin, Texas

Nellie is preceded in death by her father, Martin H. Pineda, her mother Elvira Lopez Pineda, brother, Jesse Pineda, and sister, Martha Pineda Kraker.

Nellie is survived by her brother John Pineda, children Dolores Rodriguez (Edward), Kathy Armenta, Marion Lopez, Diane Calazadias, Robert Jimenez (Sylvia), Virginia Jimenez, Richard Jimenez, Sylvia Luzod (Ted). Nellie had 24 grandchildren and 4 generations of 75 great and great-great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Nellie worked in retail at Mr. Arts, Naturalizer and for Goodwill stores and El Aguila Food Products but her real love was being at home with her family. Nellie was an amazing cook and found joy in cooking and having family gatherings. Nellie enjoyed sewing and crocheting a skill she passed on to younger generations. Nellie always gave everyone leaving her home a "Bendicion" a blessing with the Sign of the Cross, something we will always cherish.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street Salinas, Ca

Rosary will be held at 7:00 Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street Salinas, Ca

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 Thursday November 21, 2019 at Madonna Del Sasso Church 320 E. Laurel Drive Salinas, Ca

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery 850 Abbott Street Salinas, Ca

Reception to follow at Madonna Del Sasso Church Hall 320 E. Laurel Drive Salinas, Ca

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -