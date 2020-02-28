|
Neomi D. Cerna
Salinas - Neomi D. Cerna, 88, of Salinas and Clovis, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Salinas Valley Memorial. She was born on October 13, 1931 in Biola, CA to Frank and Mary Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Salvador J. Cerna, her son Joaquin (Jackie) and grand-daughter Regina.
In prior years, she volunteered at Opportunity Workshop in Salinas. She also worked at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital in the X-ray department. She was active in her churches, North County Christian Center in Castroville, and Clovis First Assembly of God in Clovis.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Cerna Villanueva (Julian), son Michael Cerna (Lucy), son Jerry Cerna, grandchildren Paul (Carol), Nicolas, Emily, and numerous great granchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4-8pm at North County Christian Center, 11299 Poole St, Castrovlle CA. Funeral services will be Friday, March 6 at North County Christian Center. Burial to follow at Moss Landing Cementary, 8442 Moss Landing Rd. Funeral arrangements by Bayside Community Mortuary, Seaside CA.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020