|
|
Norma Jean Wallace
Greenfield - Norma Jean Wallace passed away on April 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Norma Jean or Normie was born in Salinas on May 15, 1933 to Ki and Anita (Nielsen) Silacci with deep Swiss and Danish roots. She was raised on a farm and cattle ranch on Old Stage Road.
She was the complete example of a ranch girl. She rode horses, roped cattle, built fences, drove tractors and helped with whatever was needed. Normie attended Alisal Elementary Schools and Salinas High graduating with the Class of 1951. She also attended Fresno State College.
In 1953 Normie married Allan Wallace and they had four children. Throughout her life she devoted her time to teaching her children about the hands-on approach to living on a ranch and caring for livestock. She supported her family by working at clerical and managerial jobs that included many aspects of the cattle industry, as well as wine grape processing. Normie also worked as Office Manager of the Salinas Valley Fair for a number of years and eventually became a Fair Director.
In addition to working full time and raising a family on a ranch, she made time to volunteer as an actively involved member of the Monterey County Cattlewomen, leading her to be selected as their Cattlewomen of the Year and Mother of the Year. Her volunteer work also included being a Red Cross Swimming Instructor, a 4-H Leader and helping with fundraising projects for the American Cancer Society for Monterey County. Later in life she decided to take a different avenue by enrolling and training to become a docent with the Monterey Bay Aquarium for a number of years. Above all else she had a lifelong commitment to the California Rodeo. As a little girl she began participating in the parade and track events, eventually becoming a committee member. Normie looked forward to the Rodeo every year and took great pride in her work with the California Rodeo's Western Heritage Museum.
Her greatest passion was her children and grandchildren. They were always put first throughout her life. She enjoyed attending everyone's school and sporting events. She will be dearly missed.
Norma Jean is survived by three children Laurie (Butch), Martha (Ron), Gordon (Angela) and five grandchildren Leeann, Dane, Tabitha, Makenna and Griffin, as well as a brother Pete Silacci. She was preceded in death by daughter Johann and parents Ki and Anita Silacci.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 23664, Oakland, CA 94623-0664 nationalMSsociety.org (415)230-6677 or the Campaign for the Preservation of Mission San Antonio de Padua, PO Box 450, King City, CA 93930 preservemissionsanantonio.org (831)386-0599.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions the family plans to have a Celebration of Life for Norma Jean at a future date.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 5 to May 6, 2020