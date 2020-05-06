|
|
Norman Dean Costa
Salinas - Norman Dean Costa passed away on Friday, May 1st, 2020 at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 23rd, 1940 in Santa Cruz to Joseph and Phyllis Costa.
Norman attended Santa Cruz High School and graduated with honors from San Jose State University in 1962. He then served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman leaving the service with the rank of sergeant.
He taught and coached at the Holy Cross High School and Marello Prep in Santa Cruz. He moved to Salinas in 1977 to teach and coach at Palma school. He taught history and physical education and coached many sports- baseball, golf, tennis, track, basketball, wrestling, and served as athletic director from 1977 to 1988, but it was football that he enjoyed the greatest success.
Some of Norm's accomplishments included being inducted into the California Coaches Hall of Fame in June of 2004 and the National Coaches Hall of fame in June of 2005. Coach Costa won 266 football games over the years, won 19 league championships and won 7 section championships. He was named League Coach of the Year 15 times and was once named California State Football Coach of the Year. Despite his coaching accomplishments he always gave the credit to his players. Teaching sports to young men and watching their development was his greatest joy.
Norm was married 57 years to his biggest fan, Sharon and was father to four children- Timothy, Christopher, (wife Lety), Steven, and Rebecca (deceased husband Jaime). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren - Megan, Joseph, Adam, Jacob, Matthew, Dustin, Jessie, and Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his brother Alvin. Norman dearly loved his family and enjoyed the true pleasure they gave to him.
A memorial mass will be celebrated for Norm in the future.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 6 to May 8, 2020