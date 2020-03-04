|
Obdulio R. Magdaleno
Salinas - Obdulio (Yuyo/ PaLaTos) Roque Magdaleno, born in San Jeronimo de Juarez, Gro. Mexico passed away on February 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Susana Roque and Lucas Magdaleno, siblings Juan, Dominga, Maurilia, Guadalupe, and Socorro. His son-in-law Jesus Aguayo and nephews Julian and Amado Alvar.
Obdulio worked in agriculture for 50 plus years following the harvesting seasons in the Salinas Valley, Imperial Valley and Arizona. He enjoyed reading, listening to music and dancing. He was always the life of the party at all social gatherings.
He is survived by his wife Maria Gracia Mendez, daughters Guadalupe Aguayo, Idalia (Danny) Ow and Jose Magdaleno all of Salinas. Grandchildren: Alicia (Ozzy) Mendoza, Jesus Aguayo Jr., Marilu Aguayo (Alain Rodriguez) , Corrine and Derrick Ow. Great grandchildren: Michael and Jason Mendoza, Nicholas, Desiree and Shaymus Aguayo, Andrea Gutierrez, Roberto Aguayo and Annabelle Rodriguez. Great-great grandchildren: Alysse and Jordan.
We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Windsor the Ridge Rehabilitation Center for the kind and compassionate care to our Dad during his last years.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 1pm-9pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel with a Rosary at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 9th at 10am at Madonna Del Sasso Church followed by burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020