|
|
Olivia Marquez Salas
Gonzales - Olivia Marquez Salas, 71, of Gonzales, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. She passed peacefully and quietly in her home. Embraced within the loving arms of her family and Our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was born February 8, 1947 in Guadalajara Jalisco Mx. She is the daughter of late Serveriano and Manuela Castaneda of Mexicali, Mx.
Olivia was a homemaker and an agricultural worker for many years. She was a protective mother. But she was even more protective as everyone's Nana. She had a passion for painting, gardening, knitting, puzzles, and never passed an invitation to a casino. She was known for her laughter and unyielding affection. She fed everyone's soul with her cooking, yet she never gave her secrets. Olivia had a welcome, open door policy. Always opening up her home to loved ones.
Olivia was widowed to the late Juan H Salas who passed June 2, 2011 and is survived by 4 hijos. Francisco, Enrique (Kike), Gabriel, and Alex. She leaves 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a plethora of nieces and nephews. Not to forget, the many lovings friends in her life.
Olivia is preceded in death by 4 siblings Maria Louisa, Guadalupe, Miguel, and Angelica all from El Centro, CA area.
Olivia, your love, smile, laughter and passion shall be forever missed.
Olivia, Ama, Nana, Tia, Nina, Amiga, Hermana, Cuñada…Nunca Serás Olvidada
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 6:00pm on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Rosary will be held 7:00pm on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Theodore's Church , 116 South Beldon Street, Gonzales, CA 93926
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Theodore's Church, 116 South Beldon Street, Gonzales, CA 93926
Burial will follow at Gonzales District Cemetery, 1000 Highway 101 South, Gonzales, CA 93926.Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 9, 2019