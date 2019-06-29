|
Oneita (Nita) Enos
Salinas - On June 17, 2019, our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother earned her angel wings. She was reunited with her cherished husband of 35 years, Manuel Enos, who preceded her to heaven at the age of 87. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren as she passed peacefully after receiving her last rites at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
"Nita" was a loving mother to Pati Boutonnet (Terry Bever), Saundra Graham-Kirby, Gregg Susidko (Jill) and Brett Susidko (Lynn) and grandmother to Troy, Kim, Michelle, Todd, Sean, Shalene, Kyle, Alexis and Dmitri. She also was a loving great grandmother to 18 great-grandchildren. Additionally, she had numerous close friends who will miss her dearly.
Born on August 10, 1924 to Velma Greider and Elvin G. Earls in Oklahoma, Nita was raised by her treasured Grandmother Nancy Hinson in Brownwood, Texas.
For 40 years, Nita worked at Bank of America as a teller in Salinas and the customers adored her.
Our mother, grandmother and friend was an avid card player, Golden State Warriors fan and Dallas Cowboys fan. Many Saturday nights you could find her in the clubhouse at Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park with her friends playing Canasta, Hand and Foot, Pinochle, Gin Rummy and Uno for a whopping penny a hand. She also loved to go out with her Red Hat Society Ladies for a nice lunch where you could hear all the ladies laughing at some story Nita told.
Nita loved her entire family with a devotion beyond measure and for being only 4 foot 11 inches she gave the best hugs and a big "love you" every time you spoke on the phone or saw her. Without a doubt, her dynamite personality and delightful laugh will be missed by all.
Nita will be cremated and placed next to her revered Manuel at the Garden of Memories.
A Celebration of Nita's Life will be held at the Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park on July 13, 2019 from 1-4 where we will raise a glass to Nita and share our joyful memories.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Nita to .
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 29, 2019