Services
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
831-678-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Pablo Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pablo P. Ramirez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pablo P. Ramirez Obituary
Pablo P. Ramirez

Gonzales - Pablo P. Ramirez, 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Pablo was born June 7, 1938 in Zinaparo, Michoacan, Mexico and had been a resident of Monterey County since the mid 1960's. He was employed in farm work for Oshita for many years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church in Greenfield and loved caring for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife; Rosa Malonado Ramirez of Gonzales; daughters, Sylvia (Manuel) Ramirez Frias of Salinas, Leticia (Simon) Ramirez Uribe of Gonzales; grandchildren, Adriana Rose Frias of Salinas, Michael Barroso Ramirez of Gonzales, Ryan Avila Ramirez of Gonzales, Julian Uribe Ramirez of Gonzalez; sister, Laura Alvarez of San Jose; brothers, Godofredo Ramirez of Gonzales, Rodrigo Ramirez Pimentel of Mexico City, Mexico.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Gonzales, followed with rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 am at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Gonzales, followed with burial at the Gonzales Cemetery.

ARRANGEMENTS: WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 395 East St. Soledad, CA 93960 (831) 678-9100 WoodyardFuneralHome.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pablo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -