Pablo P. Ramirez
Gonzales - Pablo P. Ramirez, 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Pablo was born June 7, 1938 in Zinaparo, Michoacan, Mexico and had been a resident of Monterey County since the mid 1960's. He was employed in farm work for Oshita for many years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church in Greenfield and loved caring for his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife; Rosa Malonado Ramirez of Gonzales; daughters, Sylvia (Manuel) Ramirez Frias of Salinas, Leticia (Simon) Ramirez Uribe of Gonzales; grandchildren, Adriana Rose Frias of Salinas, Michael Barroso Ramirez of Gonzales, Ryan Avila Ramirez of Gonzales, Julian Uribe Ramirez of Gonzalez; sister, Laura Alvarez of San Jose; brothers, Godofredo Ramirez of Gonzales, Rodrigo Ramirez Pimentel of Mexico City, Mexico.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Gonzales, followed with rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 am at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Gonzales, followed with burial at the Gonzales Cemetery.
ARRANGEMENTS: WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 395 East St. Soledad, CA 93960 (831) 678-9100 WoodyardFuneralHome.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019