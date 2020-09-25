Pacita Damasco
Albuquerque, New Mexico - The gates of heaven opened up and welcomed their newest angel.
Pacita Caba Damasco went home to heaven on September 3, 2020.
She was a lifelong resident of Castroville and most recently Las Vegas, Nv.
Pacita was born on May 28, 1926 in the province of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, Philippine Is.
She married our father Maximo on June 1, 1949 in the Philippines. They came to the USA and made their home in Castroville, Ca. to start a family of their own.
Mom was always up for a good laugh, clowning around and pulling pranks just to embarrass people. She was passionate about going to church, singing in the choir, cooking, and tending to her garden and plants.
Through the years she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also dedicated to her pet dogs (now deceased); Spooky, Nerd, and Spur.
Pacita is preceded in death by her husband Maximo Sr, son Maximo Jr, daughter Olivia, sister Nemecia Lomboy, brother in law Ubaldo Lomboy, and daughter in law Sally Damasco.
Pacita is survived by her seven children; Clarence, Ronald, Fidel, Leila, Reuben, Melanie, Nora and their respective spouses and partners, eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Visitation with limitations will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1-9PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 n. Sanborn Rd., Salinas
Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Mortuary Chapel.
Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of love and acts of kindness during these difficult times.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit, www.healeymortuary.com