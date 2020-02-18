|
Pamela J. DeRose
Pamela J. DeRose passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate family on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Pam was born in London, England, on August 14, 1935, to Arthur and Rosina Brooker. As a teenager, she and her family moved to Canada crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary. While in Canada, she met and married the love of her life before moving to California.
Pam is survived by Aldo, her husband of over 62 years, her two daughters Rina and Melissa, her beloved granddaughter Sophia, her Aunt Grace, who resides in England, her sister Norma (Ken), her brother Geoff (Lynda), loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and a host of long-time friends from across the globe.
Pam had a terrific sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and an infectious laugh. She was an adventurer and enjoyed traveling. She loved learning, reading, and writing. She was interested in anything that would open her mind to something new and was happy to share information with others. She loved flowers and tending her garden; she welcomed the many hummingbirds (and other types of birds) that would visit her garden daily. Pam enjoyed all types of music and loved to dance the night away with her husband. She truly enjoyed cooking and prepared homemade meals from scratch daily. Sundays' were spent cooking sauce which filled the house with a wonderful aroma. All were welcome at her table! She had a gift of making everyone feel welcome and part of the family. Her kindness allowed her to embrace ALL. She was always thinking of others and made sure they knew. Each month, she sent out myriad cards to family and friends around the world!
A lifelong educator, Pam's true passion was teaching and learning. She dedicated over 35 years of her life working at Roosevelt Elementary School assisting many students year after year. Pam was a Catechism teacher for many years and served as a troop leader for both the Brownies and Girl Scouts.
She was active in many other philanthropic organizations and volunteered countless hours to help others. She loved fundraising, ultimately generating donations for those in need as well as scholarships for students. She really enjoyed awarding scholarships to the various recipients, through the many organizations in which she was involved. An active member of the community, she was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (for 50 years), the Italian Catholic Federation, and The Italian Catholic Heritage Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in her memory made to one of the following organizations:
Dolly Parton's, Imagination Library, https://imaginationlibrary.com; Phone: 865-428-9606
Or
Reach Out and Read, https://www.reachoutandread.org; Phone: 617.455.0600
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Santa Rosalia Chapel, at San Carlos Cemetery, 792 Fremont Street, Monterey, CA 93940.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020