Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Salinas - Pamela Sue Mitchell passed on to be with the Lord, Sunday 8th of September, 2019.

She was the daughter of Bob and Joann McCray born in Wadsworth, Ohio September 27, 1956.

A Celebration of her Life will be held October 26, 2019 on Saturday Morning at 11:00a.m. at Yosemite Lake Community Church, 43840 Patrick Avenue Coarsegold, CA. 93614. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Monterey Heartland Hospice.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
