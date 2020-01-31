Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
1926 - 2020
Pat Olvera Benitez Obituary
Pat Olvera Benitez

Salinas - Pat Olvera Benitez, 94, passed away on January 29, 2020 at home with her family at her side. She was born in Ontario, CA on January 18, 1926 to Martin and Maria Olvera. She was one of 9 children and one of her greatest joys was spending time with family and talking and sharing stories with her sisters. Pat met the love of her life, Louie R. Benitez Sr., in Gonzales while he was stationed at Fort Ord. They went on to have 4 beautiful children.

Pat cherished being around her family and grandchildren especially during the holidays. She was an amazing cook and loved to cook for her family. They will never forget her butter tortillas and tamales. Pat was always very stylish and had her hair and makeup done until the end. She enjoyed shopping and especially loved purses. She also loved to garden, both her flowers and her cactuses.

Pat was preceded in death by her son, Louie R. Benitez Jr. and her husband of 50 years, Louie R. Benitez Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Lopez (Pete Lopez Sr.), Kathy Benitez Islas (Tony Islas Sr.), and her son, Danny Benitez. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, and her sisters, Genevieve Granillo, Virgie Frogoso, Lupe Acosta, and brother, Richard Garcia.

The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice in Monterey for their special care and attention to Pat.

Visitation will take place on Tues. Feb. 4th from 1pm-9pm with a Rosary being prayed at 7pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel in Salinas.

A Funeral Mass will be Wed. Feb. 5th at Sacred Heart Church at 9:30am followed by burial with her husband at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Ca. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
