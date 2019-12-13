|
Patricia Ann Mustain
Opelika, AL - September 27,1942-December 12,2019
Patricia Ann Mustain, 77, of Opelika, Alabama passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born September 27,1942, in Santa Cruz, California.
She worked for Madonna Del Sasso Catholic School in Salinas, California as a third-grade teacher. She loved teaching and learning and after retiring, she joined the Oshner Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). She was an active member of St. Michael's Parish and enjoyed helping others through volunteering with Saint Vincent de Paul and the Food Bank of East Alabama. She will forever be remembered for her faith, devotion and love of family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Michael Mustain; her parents Walter and Esther Dever; sister, Marjorie Garbini; daughter, Amy Mustain; and son, Michael Mustain.
She is survived by her daughter, Erica (Blaine) Foose of Auburn, Alabama; granddaughters, Abigail and Emily Foose of Auburn, Alabama; brother Michael Dever of Eureka, Montana; sister-in-law Susan Williams of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces Victoria (Robert) Frey of Denver, Colorado, Kyla Dever of San Diego, California and Erin Dever of Scotts Valley, California.
The family would like to thank Synergy Homecare, her Care Giver Denese and all her wonderful friends for their care and compassion for the last 6 months, and all others who visited and kept her in their thoughts and prayers.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Michael The Archangel, 1100 N. College St. Auburn, Alabama 36830.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Patricia Mustain may be made to Bethany House Hospice 1171 Gatewood Dr. Building 100, Auburn, Alabama 36830.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory
www.jeffcoattrant.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019