Patricia Lynn (Foster) Barth



It is with saddened hearts that we remember Patricia Lynn (Foster) Barth, who passed away on August 20, 2020 at her home in New Port Richey, Florida at the age of 66.



Patti was born on November 16, 1953 and spent most of her life in Salinas, California. Known then as Patti Foster, she was raised in a bygone era, having known just one home, one grade school (El Gabilan), one junior high (Washington Jr. grades 7 and 8), and one high school (North Salinas High) where she graduated in 1972.



In her adult life, Patti was a bookkeeper.



In 2002, she married high school sweetheart Michael Barth. Several months later, they moved to New Port Richey so Michael could be closer to his children. They were married ten years before pancreatic cancer claimed Michael's life. They had no children together.



Patti had been in declining health for the past several years and gradually grew ever weaker. Despite being under the care of at least three doctors, her condition never reversed itself.



Patti will forever be remembered for her bubbly personality, love of music, infectious laugh, and her advocacy for social justice.



Patti is survived by her three German Schnauzer furbabies, an older sister and brother of Salinas, California and by several step children.



Patti will be forever missed by her many friends and loved ones.



No memorial events are currently scheduled.









