Patrick O'Flaherty Roche, April 1971-October 2019 48, passed away 12 October 2019, after a very brief battle with cancer. He was a life long resident of Salinas. He went Utah upon diagnosis to be with his children, daughter, Siobhan Price (Andrew) and son Oscar (Nikayla).

Patrick is preceded in death by his mother, Paddy J Roche.

Patrick was employed with Skimlite for many years. The family would like to thank them for all their help.

The family also wants to thank Matilda Lindgren for opening her home and caring for Patrick.

Patrick is survived by his father, William Roche, sister, Norah J Roche, brothers, Jim Roche(Jessica), Barry(Andrea), numerous nieces and nephews and cousins both here and in Ireland his Aunt Sheila Mc Carthy.

Cremation has already taken place. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Donations can be to Patricks favorite charity, .
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
