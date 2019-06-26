|
Patrocinio (Zeny) Beltran Marcos
Marina - Patrocinio (Zeny) Beltran Marcos, born on April 21, 1934 in Pandacan, Manila, Philippines, passed away peacefully at home in Marina on Jun 19, 2019. Zeny is survived by her first love and husband of 62 years, Cristeto Marcos, children David Marcos and Suzan L'Hommedieu, grandchildren Sabrina Gill, Christopher and Stephanie Marcos & great-grandchild Malia Gill. Residents of Marina since 1976, Zeny and Cristeto were dedicated members of the Fil-American Club. She loved bowling, cruising and most of all, shopping! As a military wife, she had endured numerous challenges in life. You will be dearly missed, and we will never forget you. Have peace, and may God welcome you into his paradise!
*Mission Mortuary - 450 Camino El Estero Monterey
Viewing: Tu 6/25 & We 6/26 12-4pm, Th 6/27 4-8pm
*San Carlos Cathedral - 500 Church St Monterey
Mass: Fr 6/28 9:30am
*Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park
1915 Ord Grove Ave Seaside
Burial: Fr 6/28 10:45am
*Fil-Am Club - 192 Paddon PL Marina
Reception following burial: Fr 6/28
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 26, 2019