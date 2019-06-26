Services
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 204-1219
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
San Carlos Cathedral
485 Church St.
Monterey, CA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:45 AM
Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park
1915 Ord Grove Ave
Seaside, CA
View Map
Patrocinio Beltran (Zeny) Marcos

Patrocinio Beltran (Zeny) Marcos Obituary
Patrocinio (Zeny) Beltran Marcos

Marina - Patrocinio (Zeny) Beltran Marcos, born on April 21, 1934 in Pandacan, Manila, Philippines, passed away peacefully at home in Marina on Jun 19, 2019. Zeny is survived by her first love and husband of 62 years, Cristeto Marcos, children David Marcos and Suzan L'Hommedieu, grandchildren Sabrina Gill, Christopher and Stephanie Marcos & great-grandchild Malia Gill. Residents of Marina since 1976, Zeny and Cristeto were dedicated members of the Fil-American Club. She loved bowling, cruising and most of all, shopping! As a military wife, she had endured numerous challenges in life. You will be dearly missed, and we will never forget you. Have peace, and may God welcome you into his paradise!

Published in The Salinas Californian on June 26, 2019
