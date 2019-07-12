Resources
Salinas - Patsy Ruth Patton 83

Passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday July 2 2019.

Born in Texas Aug 16, 1936

She moved to California with her family and started a new and wonderful life making countless friends along the way. There are many fond memories of her family living up on the hill with all her children, nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful cook and loved to show off her baking skills. She loved to bowl, good willing, and loved all her dogs. Patsy also loved hanging out with her Brothers and Sister and playing Bunco with all her girls. She had a heart of gold but would also keep you in check. She was a great mother, sister, auntie and grandmother to all. She touched a lot of hearts with her fun-loving way. She will truly be missed by all.

Patsy is survived by her Sons John Patton, Kenneth Canfield, Daughter Tracey Patton and Daughter In-law Terry Patton Bassetti. Patsy had 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren that she loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with.

Pasty is proceeded in death by

Mother-Myrtle Jackson

Father- Rex Jackson

Sister- Joy Graboski

Brother Bill Jackson

Son-Anthony Corey Patton

Her ashes will be spread in a private family ceremony. A celebration of life will be held on Aug 17th at 1:00 pm at the Home of David and Terry Bassetti 22208 Enos Dr, Salinas CA 93908.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 12, 2019
