Patty Barton Obituary
Patty Barton

San Diego - October 25, 1938 ~ November 19, 2019

Patty, a long-time resident of Salinas, retired from the County of Monterey auditor's office. She spent her later years living at her residence in San Diego and her cabin in Gold Beach, Oregon.

Patty enjoyed traveling the US, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Patty loved animals and loved to read.

Patty was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Pat Barton. She is survived by her son, Eric (Sherry) Barton of Ridgemark, CA; her daughter, Carrie (Greg Wells) Barton of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren, Brandy (Juan) Contreras of San Diego, Christy (Ken) Warren of San Diego, Robert (Jessica) Eckhardt of Prescott Valley, AZ and Katherine Eckhardt of Ridgemark, CA and her great-grandchildren, Starlyn and Gweneth Warren, and Eric and Bethany Eckhardt.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 21 Lower Ragsdale, Monterey, CA, 93940 or to the donor's favorite charity. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Patty's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
