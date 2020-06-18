Paul Matthew
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Matthew

Hutton - Paul Matthew Hutton, 55, son of John and Mary Hutton, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 6, 2020. He was born in King City, CA. Paul loved teaching 4th grade at San Vicente Elementary School in Soledad Unified School District. He was grateful to be part of the San Vicente School community.

Paul is loved by family, friends, and the students who he had the privilege of teaching. As stated by one of Paul's former students, "Mr. Hutton taught me to never give up." His spirit is alive in the hearts of his wife and best friend, Cristina; his siblings, brothers and sisters in laws, father and mother in law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Paul was a kind, faithful, and loving person who had a passion for travel, nature, and history. He will be remembered as a compassionate individual with a wonderful sense of humor. His nieces and nephews fondly remember "adventures with Uncle Paul" and "rocket ship."

Paul will continue to be with all of us as he reminds us to walk towards the light and away from darkness.

The family will hold a private service due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved