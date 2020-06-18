Paul MatthewHutton - Paul Matthew Hutton, 55, son of John and Mary Hutton, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 6, 2020. He was born in King City, CA. Paul loved teaching 4th grade at San Vicente Elementary School in Soledad Unified School District. He was grateful to be part of the San Vicente School community.Paul is loved by family, friends, and the students who he had the privilege of teaching. As stated by one of Paul's former students, "Mr. Hutton taught me to never give up." His spirit is alive in the hearts of his wife and best friend, Cristina; his siblings, brothers and sisters in laws, father and mother in law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Paul was a kind, faithful, and loving person who had a passion for travel, nature, and history. He will be remembered as a compassionate individual with a wonderful sense of humor. His nieces and nephews fondly remember "adventures with Uncle Paul" and "rocket ship."Paul will continue to be with all of us as he reminds us to walk towards the light and away from darkness.The family will hold a private service due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.