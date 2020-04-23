|
|
Pauline Rodgers
Castroville - Pauline Rodgers 69 years old of Castroville, passed away on April 19, 2020 at
Natividad Hospital in Salinas Ca.
Viewing will be at Healey Mortuary April 30th in Salinas Ca from 1pm to 6pm. Only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time. Rosary will be at 7pm (for immediate family only) .
A Private Mass will be at 10 am on Friday May 1, 2020 Lady of Refuge Church, Edward Valdez and Father Pedro will be officiating. Burial will follow at Moss Landing Cemetery.
Pauline worked as a CNA "Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice" for 10+ years. She was involved in several organized groups such as the Franciscan Order, I-Help, ICF and Crusillo just to name a few. She was also a Catechist for 25 plus years, she taught over 3 generations of catechism to the Castroville community. She lived a saintly life and loved her church family.
Pauline is survived by five siblings - Robert Valdez, Edward Valdez, Virginia Santillanes, Dolores Valdez, Theresa Valdez, and her niece Frances Benitez (they grew up as sisters and became roommates). She has 22 nieces and nephews, along with 30 plus great nieces and nephews. Pauline also had a large number of Godchildren.
The family of Pauline wishes to extend sincere thanks to Healey Mortuary, Lady of Refuge Church and its organizations. A special thank you to Robert Valdez, Edward Valdez, Richard & Gloria Gomes, Adam Benitez, Annette Newton, Yvonne Vasquez and Frank Vasquez.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020