Pauline Schlutz Bigby
Pauline Schlutz Bigby, age 80, passed away peacefully June 4 due to Alzheimer's. She was born August 27, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ernest and Grace Schlutz. She married Robert Nelson Bigby in 1963, who preceded her in death in 2008.
After the sudden death of her beloved father, Pauline's childhood family moved to Sacramento. Pauline was a happy child, always doing whatever she could to please those around her. She grew up in Sacramento and eventually settled in Monterey County. Pauline earned a master's degree in elementary education and taught several generations of students at Prunedale Elementary School. She and Robert, a fellow teacher, had two loving daughters, Sherri and Kimberly.
In the midst of teaching, taxiing her kids around the county, taking care of her family, she also served her community -- working with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, volunteering at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, and actively serving in her local church. She also enjoyed playing and making memories -- taking her family on cruises and to Disneyland, eating artichokes with mayonnaise, and riding roller coasters long into her 70's.
Pauline is survived by her sister and husband, Susan and Drury Ross; her two daughters and their husbands, Sherri & Bobby Rose and Kimberly & Paul Puri; and her grandchildren, Cameron Rose, Parker Rose, Megan Puri, and Elizabeth Puri.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.