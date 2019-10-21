Services
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
831-678-9100
Pedro A. Cruz

Pedro A. Cruz Obituary
Pedro A. Cruz, 86, of Gonzales, passed away at home, surrounded by family, Thursday, October 18, 2019.

Pedro was born November 18, 1932 in Guanajuato, Mexico and had been a resident of Monterey County for over 50 years. He immigrated to the US through the Bracero Program, settling in Gonzales in the early 1950's. He was a union member of the UFW and enjoyed gardening, and caring for his companion dogs. Pedro was a hard worker and the foundation to the family.

He is survived by his children; Juan (Hilaria) Cruz of Salinas, Armando (Olivia) Cruz of Soledad, Paz (Federico) Lopez of Salinas, Olga (Humberto) Nunez of Madera, Martin (Nancy) Cruz of Salinas, Maria de Rosario Aguilar of Reno, NV, Abundio Cruz of Salinas, Pedro (Delia) Cruz of Reno, NV, Hortencia (Luis) Vargas of Gonzales; 27 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ofelia Cruz, mother, Trinidad Amador.

Visitation: Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Gonzales. Rosary: Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7 pm at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Gonzales. Funeral Mass: Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 am at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Gonzales. Burial: Garden of Memories Memorial Park, Salinas.

Arrangements: Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St. Soledad, CA 93960. (831) 678-9100. WoodyardFuneralHome.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
