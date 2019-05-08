Services
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Pedro Rios
Pedro Rios
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
Pedro (Pete) Anthony Rios IV, joined our Heavenly Father on April 26, 2019 after a courageous three-month battle with Valley Fever. Pete had just celebrated his 36th birthday. Pete was a loving and devoted father to four beautiful girls whom he adored, an avid 49er and Bay Area Sports Fan, a barber by profession but a self-appointed "comedian" at heart.

Pete joins his father, Pedro Anthony Rios III and grandmother Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Rios. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Laura Varela and Everardo Tinajero, his brother, Jose Cruz Gonzales, his sisters, Isabel Gonzales-Camacho and Vanessa Rios (his favorite), his daughters, Destiney, Hailey, Mariah and Leila and grandmother Mary Herrera.

Pete will forever be loved by those of us he left behind and will be deeply missed by his family friends and all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 4:00 pm at Habing Family Funeral Home, Gilroy, followed by a Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 am, also at Habing Family Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Prunedale.

For online condolences please go to

www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 8, 2019
