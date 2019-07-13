|
|
Pedro Del Real
Salinas - October 30, 1927 - July 2, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Pedro Del Real announces his passing on Tuesday, July 2nd, at the age of 91 years.
He was born October 30,1927 in Zacatecas, Mexico. Pedro first came to the United States through the Bracero program and worked all over the western United States before settling in Salinas, CA in 1965. Pedro was a farm laborer until he became partner of "La Cooperativa Central" where he grew and harvested strawberries and vegetables in the Salinas Valley. After his retirement from agriculture, his entrepreneurial spirit compelled him to open up a new business known as Los Arcos Restaurant with his family. Until recently, he would still spend time there to help out.
A resident of Salinas for 54 years, he will be remembered as a loving and charismatic family man. He enjoyed bringing his family together for barbeques, listening to Antonio Aguilar and hosting a full house for a big boxing match. His great sense of humor was felt by all, he was sure to always make everyone laugh and feel special.
Pedro will be survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Angelina Del Real of 51 years, his children Roberto, Margarita, Ignacio, Chayo, Eva, Rigoberto, Pedro Jr., Enedina, Jaime, Abel, Juan Gabriel, Patty, and Ariel Enrique. Pedro will also be fondly remembered by his 40 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.
Pedro was preceded in death by his loving first wife Enedina Haro, son Mario, brothers Florencio and Valentin, Sister Tomasa, grandchildren Eva "Pini" Del Real, Imelda Valdez and Ricardo Del Real.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 13, 2019