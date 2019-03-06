|
|
Pedro Rodriguez
Salinas - Pedro Rodriguez Herrera "Don Pedrito," 88, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, Bracero and proud Poblano, of Salinas, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1930, in San Vicente Coyotepec, Puebla, MX. As a young adult, Pedro started his adventures to the United States independently, then through the Bracero program. He lived and worked in multiple states (Texas, Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, and Arizona) before settling in Salinas, CA in 1961. He and his wife, Delfina, raised their big family and planted deep roots. Pedro was a farm laborer until he and his wife became partners of "La Cooperativa Central" which harvested Strawberries with other local Mexican co-op members in El Valle de Salinas.
His beliefs and values will be passed on to his family. He was caring, encouraging, adventurous, positive, and voice of reason. The family would like to thank SVMH staff for his care and we would also like to thank the Fire House Senior Recreation Center for providing fun activities, Don Pedrito's favorite was loteria.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Delfina Gonzalez de Rodriguez in 2010.
Survivors: He is survived by his loving children; Alejandro (Alba), Daniel (Patricia), Juan (Alejandra), Santos, Pedro, Ana (Leonel); Delfina (Vicente), Jose (Olga), Laura (Joaquin), Carlos (Maria), Michael (Maria); 39 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: From 1 to 9 pm. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas.
Rosary: 7 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Mortuary Chapel
Funeral Mass: 10 am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Christ the King Church in Salinas.
Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas
Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary
www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 6, 2019