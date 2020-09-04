1/1
Penny (Castillo) Chavez
Penny (Castillo) Chavez

Penny was born in El Centro California on January 24, 1965 to Cecilia and Joe Castillo. Her family relocated to Salinas in 1957. She graduated from Alisal High School in 1983. She started work at the local convalescent hospital and continued her career in the medical industry in Monterey. She eventually settled with her husband Johnny in Las Vegas. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was very hard working, and one of the most loyal and caring people you would ever meet. You would find her cooking, hanging out with friends or listening to music by Al Green and much more. Penny had spent the last year and a half of her life caring for her father Joe Castillo at home.

She is survived by her Husband Johnny, Son Anthony, Grandchildren Krystal Valdez, Kailee Valdez, Alexis Valdez, Sister Lupe Castillo, Nephew Steven Duran. Niece's Billie-Rose Reid, Teresa Castillo, Corrina Castillo, Great Nieces Geniva Castillo, Addyson Castillo and many more nephews and nieces from the Castillo, Longoria and Celaya families. She was preceded in death by her Mother Cecilia Castillo and Father Joseph Castillo, Sons Kenny Valdez, Brothers Joe and Kenny Castillo.

Memorial services at The Garden of Memories in Salinas, California on Tuesday September 8th at 11a.m. All are invited to attend!




Published in The Salinas Californian from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
