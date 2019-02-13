Services
Services

Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
- - "It's the Little Things in Life..." ~ Perry Hall

Perry Wayne Hall, age 59, passed away peacefully on February 04, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1959 in Fresno, CA to Hoyt and Donna Hall. He spent his younger years in Fresno and moved to Salinas, CA in the early 1980's. Little did he know that he would spend the next years building a successful towing company called Perry's Towing.

Perry was an amazing dad, grandpa, and friend, loved by many. He will be remembered by his contagious smile, hilarious jokes, and passion to help others. Perry enjoyed time with family and friends especially when it included sports. His favorite teams were the Oakland A's and the Raiders.

Perry is survived by his father Hoyt Hall, 1st wife Janet Hall. Children Tiffanie & David, Shonteal & Joey, Perry Jr. & Cathryn. Grandchildren Nicole, Alexis, Izaiah, Haley, Zachariah, Joseph, Xavier, Perry III, and Jayce.

The memorial service will be held at Healey Mortuary

405 N. Sanborn Rd

Salinas, ca 93905

12pm-2pm

February 23,2019
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 13, 2019
