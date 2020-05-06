|
Peter C. Felice
Salinas - Peter C. Felice of Salinas, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020 after a brief illness. A true Salinas native, Pete was born on March 5, 1933 to Pasquale and Teresa Felice. He grew up working in the family grocery store and graduated from Salinas High School in 1951.
After serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War, he married the love of his life, Barbara Perelli-Minetti in 1957. They had three boys, Mark, John and Chuck who they raised at the family home on Chestnut Street.
He worked in agriculture for over 25 years for The Garin Company, The Jack T. Bailey Company and Inter-Harvest and then he moved to Granite Construction where he spent the next 10 years. He retired for a few short years and then went back to work as a bank courier for several local banks until he retired at age 78. His work ethic was beyond compare.
Pete was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spreckels where he was fondly known as "the voice of God" when he read during the Easter Vigil service. He was also a member of the Salinas Elks Lodge and the Native Sons of the Golden West Gabilan Parlor.
Pete was proud of his family and his Italian heritage. He coached his boys in sports and loved watching any activities participated in by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never met a stranger and loved to discuss just about any topic. He was a gifted conversationalist who had an amazing memory for people, places and events. Nothing made him happier than a good visit with a friend and he had so many friends. Although we will miss him dearly, we are comforted knowing he is reunited with Barbara "Babs".
Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Felice in 2003 and is survived by his sons, Mark Felice of Salinas, John (Karen) Felice of Cloverdale, and Chuck (Maureen) Felice of Salinas and his sister, Clara Smith of Salinas. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Shannon Felice (Glenn Merdan), Holly Holland (David), Julia Felice, Joe Felice and Marie Felice. Pete was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Riley, Hailey, and Joziah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Hospice of the Central Coast or .
Private family services have been held. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Pete's amazing life will be held at a later date
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 6 to May 9, 2020