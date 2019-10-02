|
|
Philip Richard White
Salinas - Philip Richard White passed away on Friday, September 27th with family by his side. He was 92 years old. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Franklin and Florence (Zeigler) White.
He joined the US Army in 1942 and served for 6 years stationed mostly in Japan. He received The Good Conduct Medal, Korean Svc. Medal, and the UN Service Medal. After he was honorably discharged, he returned to work for the US Army as civil service. He worked in Japan for the next 26 years. While there, he met his wife Masuko. Together they had 5 children all born and raised in Japan. In 1972 he moved his family to Salinas. He worked at Fort Ord until his retirement in 1984 after 38 years as Directorate of Engineering and Housing for the US Army Corps of Engineers. After his retirement he worked part-time for A-1 Ambulance. He enjoyed photography and had his own darkroom for developing. He loved music and woodworking and playing golf. He loved spending time with his family most of all. He will be forever loved and missed.
He is survived by his children, Teresa White (Bellingham, WA.) David (Renee) White (Spreckels, Ca) Shirley Stewart (Van Nuys, Ca.) and Nickie (Robert) Mettalia (Soquel, Ca.) Son in law Mel Gomez (Nipomo, Ca.)
Grandchildren: Christina Spann, Jason Gomez, Candice Gomez, Brian (Natasha) Stewart, Justin (Alexandra) Stewart, Zachary White and Ian (Samantha) Anderson. One great grandson Colton Anderson.
He is predeceased by his wife Masuko, and his daughter Patricia Marie Gomez and his brother Roy White of Anchorage, Alaska.
Visitation will be 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a charitable contribution to the SPCA or local animal shelter.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 2, 2019