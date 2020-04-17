|
|
Phillip Gutierrez
Phillip Gutierrez passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 13, 2020. He was born in Denver, Colorado on March 7, 1934. He graduated from Salinas High School then he served in the United States Army until he began working for the Federal Government Civil Service as the Director of Equal Opportunity. He fought for several years for equal rights for employees until he retired on September 2, 1990. Phillip also owned a Janitorial service by the name of Jarbl's Janitorial Service which would service local businesses after business hours.
Phillip was very involved in the Salinas Community. He served as a member of LULAC - League of United Latin American Citizens Salinas chapter. He also spearheaded the Parent Advisory Committee for compensatory education for the Salinas City School District. He earned the Distinguished Service award from the California Association of Compensatory Education which recognized him for his service on the local, county and state committees. He also earned many awards from the Department of the Army for his exemplary mannerism.
Phillip opened his heart to everyone he met, always willing to help another achieve success. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as camping at Arroyo Seco.
He is survived by one sister, Eleanor Galiza of Moreno Valley; Three Daughters: Sharon & (Ben) Douglas; Janine Gutierrez, Dina Gutierrez, a step daughter Tisha (Bernie) Castaneda; as well as two step-sons: Angel Ayala and Raul "Bam" Ayala all of Salinas. Phillip was a devoted grandfather, with 20 surviving Grandchildren and 28 Great Grandchildren.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020