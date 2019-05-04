|
Pierina Cesira Nichols
Salinas - Pierina Cesira Nichols passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 28th 2019. She was with her son and caregiver Bob at the time of her passing. Pierina was born in Sorzento, Italy on June 22nd 1926.
She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Maria Battistig, her husband Robert and daughter Elizibeth.
She is survived by her sons William, Bob and Steven (Kathy) as well as eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren! She will be greatly missed.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 4, 2019