Primo Alonzo Pisares
Salinas - Salinas resident Primo Alonzo Pisares died peacefully at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 after several months of ailments. His wife and son were by his side, and relatives, friends, and neighbors surrounded him via Zoom. He was 86 years old.
Primo was born June 9, 1934 in the seaside town of Salinas (Rosario), Cavite in the Philippines. He started working with his father and uncles on their fishing vessels as a child. He attended and graduated from Cavite National High School. Afterwards, Primo enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served as a steward. His earnings built his family home in Cavite and sent his siblings to college. His service during the Vietnam War opened a path for him to apply for naturalized U.S. citizenship, change ratings to Electrician's Mate, and sponsor his family's immigration to America. Primo served on US Coast Guard cutters EASTWIND (WAGB-279), BIBB (WPG-31) , and GALLATIN (WHEC-721). He retired 1976 as Electrician's Mate First Class.
While stationed at Governor's Island in New York City, Primo met Rose Marie Laciste Castro and they married 1967. Together they had three children. After his military retirement, the family moved to Salinas, Calif., where Primo attended Hartnell College and worked as a building maintenance mechanic for the County of Monterey, then for the City of Salinas. For 22 years, he and his valued colleagues attended to the physical infrastructure of all Salinas neighborhoods. At work he met his colleague and close friend Jim Morasca. Primo retired from the Public Works department 1999. He supported his children's music activities and was a parent band booster for Salinas High School. He presented his son his commission at graduation from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. He hooded the older of his two daughters at her English doctoral graduation from the University of California, Berkeley.
Primo was a member of Sacred Heart Church, the Filipino Community of the Salinas Valley, the Laoaguenians of Monterey County, and the Knights of Columbus. He coordinated the weekly bingo games at the community center on Calle Cebu. He visited relatives around the country and in the Philippines, improved the landscaping around his home, played bowling and golf, and watched California sports teams, Western movies, and golf tournaments.
Primo is survived by his wife, Rose Marie; his children Elizabeth (Fabio Rojas), Ph.D., Christopher, LCDR USCG (ret.), and Primrose, MS, ATC; grandchildren Merlyn and Coltrane; his siblings Carmelita (Erning) Jimenez, Rosauro (Emelina) Pisares, Hernando (Emilina) Pisares, Teresita (Rey) Costa, Caridad (Eric) Samaniego, and Yolanda (Hanubal) Gopalaswamy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arcadio and Geronima (Alonzo) Pisares, and his siblings Lilia Vitancol, Leticia Pisares, and Emiliano Pisares.
A viewing will be held at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Rosary will follow 7:00 pm.
The funeral mass will be 9:30 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shcsalinas/
. The burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacred Heart Church in Salinas, Calif.
Italic Fair Winds and Following Seas Italic
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com