|
|
Priscilla Ruth Burgman
Salinas - Priscilla Ruth Burgman passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 79 from a short battle of cancer. She was born April 1, 1940 was a long time resident of Salinas and retiree from Pacific Bell.
She is survived by two daughters, four brothers, three sisters, her grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a special friend Marco.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel,
41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020