Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
Priscilla Ruth Burgman


1940 - 2020
Priscilla Ruth Burgman Obituary
Priscilla Ruth Burgman

Salinas - Priscilla Ruth Burgman passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 79 from a short battle of cancer. She was born April 1, 1940 was a long time resident of Salinas and retiree from Pacific Bell.

She is survived by two daughters, four brothers, three sisters, her grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a special friend Marco.

Memorial Service will be held 11:00a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel,

41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
