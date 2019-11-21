Services
Rafael Bustillos Ceballos Obituary
Salinas - Ralph was born in Santa Maria to Josefina Bustillos & Silverio Ceballos. His birth was first generation of U.S. citizens for his parents. Dad lost his father at a young age of 7 years old and remained in California while his mother returned to Mexico with Ralph's siblings. Dad made a life for himself while living with his godparents. He started working at a young age as a laborer in the fields and came to Salinas with his uncle to work in Spreckels harvesting beets. Dad left Spreckels to work for Pet Milk scrubbing out milk cans. From there Dad had a successful career as foreman for Merrill Farms in the 50's and finished his agricultural career as a supervisor for Harden Ranches. Dad left agricultural work behind to start a new job carrier as an electrician for the city of Monterey before working independently.Dad is survived by his brother Ramon Ceballos and children: Charles (Monica) Nunez, Terry (Pat) Rivera, Daniel, Rey, Robert Ceballos and Delilah (Greg) Sausedo all of Salinas. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Carmen Ceballos, children Arthur Fuentes, David Nunez, Sylvia Cardona, Ralph Ceballos Jr., grandson Joshua Nunez and his companion Hilda Sanchez.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
