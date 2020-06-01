Rafael (Ralph) Duarte Robledo



Soledad - Rafael (Ralph) Duarte Robledo of Soledad, California, a loving father, grandfather, husband, and brother, passed away on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. He was 88 years of age.



Rafael was born September 11, 1931, in El Centro, California, to his father Jose Robledo, and mother Victoria Duarte Robledo. In the early 1940s, Rafael, along with his family, relocated to Soledad, California from Brawly, California. In his teenage years, he worked in the fields of the Salinas Valley, alongside his father and family. During this time, he took an interest in boxing and started to train at a gym in Gonzales, California, eventually becoming a professional fighter in his late teens. After suffering a hearing loss injury, doctors recommended he quit boxing. In the late 1950s, Rafael went to work as a foreman for Bruce Church Inc., a lettuce produce company. He worked for Church Inc. until his retirement, almost 28 years later.



Rafael was a social butterfly, always up for a good laugh and good conversation with family, and his many friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed hanging out at the Soledad Barber Shop, and was a fixture at the Soledad Market, across the street from his home, conversing about the good old days and growing up in Soledad. He would often give advice to the youth about staying on the right path. He enjoyed going to casinos and traveling with his wife Mary Urquidez Robledo. He loved a variety of music, dancing, and attending festivals. His favorite festival was the Festa Italia Santa Rosalia, in Monterey California. He also loved watching World Wrestling Federation on TV, old classic western movies and any movie with sharks in it.



Rafael was preceded in death by his first wife Aurora Heredia Robledo, his parents Jose and Victoria Robledo, his sisters Mercy Robledo Cazares and Ramona Robledo Martinez, his brothers Ramon and Joe Robledo, his nephew Abraham Robledo, his grandson Luis Rafael Solozano and his 2nd wife Mary Urquidez Robledo.



He is survived by his sister Lupe Robledo Gonzales, his brothers Manuel Robledo and his wife Mary Lou, Pete Robledo and his wife Lali, his sisters-in-law, Mary Robledo and Lupe Robledo, his son, Rafael H Robledo Jr., his daughters Carmen Barajas Robledo, Vivian Puentes, Marcela Garcia, Cecilia Villegas, Linda Hernandez, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 12 great, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Woodyard Funeral Home, 395 East St., Soledad. Burial will take place at Soledad Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10 am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store