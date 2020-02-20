|
|
Ramiro Esparza
Salinas - Ramiro Esparza, 78, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Salinas. He was born in Mexico, September 1, 1941 and has resided in Salinas for the past 40 years.
Ramiro is survived by his wife, Elvira Esparza, 1 daughter, Maribel (Alberto) Jauregui, 4 sons, Ramiro (Ernestina) Esparza Jr., Ricardo (Rosio) Esparza, Miguel Esparza and Tammy Chaffin, and Daniel Esparza. He leaves 2 brothers, Fidel and Rosario Esparza, a sister, Ma. Patrocinio Esparza, along with numerous grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM.
A Rosary will be said Monday at 7:00 PM at the Mortuary Chapel.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Salinas.
Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020