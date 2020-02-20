Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramiro Esparza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramiro Esparza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramiro Esparza Obituary
Ramiro Esparza

Salinas - Ramiro Esparza, 78, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Salinas. He was born in Mexico, September 1, 1941 and has resided in Salinas for the past 40 years.

Ramiro is survived by his wife, Elvira Esparza, 1 daughter, Maribel (Alberto) Jauregui, 4 sons, Ramiro (Ernestina) Esparza Jr., Ricardo (Rosio) Esparza, Miguel Esparza and Tammy Chaffin, and Daniel Esparza. He leaves 2 brothers, Fidel and Rosario Esparza, a sister, Ma. Patrocinio Esparza, along with numerous grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM.

A Rosary will be said Monday at 7:00 PM at the Mortuary Chapel.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Salinas.

Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas.

For online condolences please visit, www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramiro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -