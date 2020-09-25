1/1
Ramon Mejias Aguilar
Ramon Mejias Aguilar

Salinas - Ramon Mejias Aguilar, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Salinas on September 18, 2020. Ramon was born August 31, 1937 and lived in Salinas for the past 65 years. In his early years he worked in the agriculture and retired as a construction worker.

Ramon enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating, and camping. He was an avid 49's fan and SF Giants fan. He also enjoyed taking trips to the Casinos.

Ramon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Aguilar, daughters, Ramona Camacho and Monica Aguilar, their son, Ronnie Aguilar. He also leaves his grandchildren Jonnie, Marcie, Roxanne, and Ramon, and 11 great grandchildren, along with numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and other loving family.

A family celebration of his life will be held. Inurnment will be held in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Salinas

To share a memory or condolence please visit, www.healeymortuary.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
