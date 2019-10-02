Resources
Ramon Perez Chavez

Ramon Perez Chavez

Soledad - Ramon Perez Chavez, 84, of Soledad, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Eden Valley Care Center in Soledad.

Ramon was born January 14, 1935 in Las Jicamas, Guanajuato, Mexico and had been a resident of Monterey County since the mid 1950's. He worked in agriculture throughout the Salinas Valley, retiring in 2000. He loved family, gardening, and caring for his dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Clementina Perez Lopez; children, Adela (Jose) Morales of Gonzales, Lupe (David) Morales of Fresno, Maria (Isidro) Chavez of Arroyo Grande, Ramon (Maria) Perez of Greenfield, Estella (Martin) Sanchez of Soledad, Armando (Adriana) Perez of Chino, Alberto Perez of Marina; 25 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Nicolas (Angelina) Perez of Mexico; 4 half siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Service Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 7 pm at Family Christian Center, Greenfield

Funeral Mass Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 am at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church, Soledad

Burial at Soledad Cemetery District

A special thank you is extended from the Perez family to the staff at Eden Valley Care Center.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 2, 2019
