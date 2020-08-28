Ramon Serrano
Spreckels - Ramon Martin Serrano, Sr. 88, of Spreckels, CA, passed away on August 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in San Fernando, California on August 31, 1931 to the late William Serrano and Bernarda Valdez Serrano. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Antonia (Toni) Serrano, daughter, Lupe Christine Sobeslavsky (Leon), and sons, Ramon Martin Serrano, Jr., (Lucy) and Andrew Joseph Serrano (Denise). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joe Jr. Velasquez, Andrea Clark, Ramon Anthony Serrano, Carissa Sobeslavsky, Andrew Joseph Serrano, Jr., Leon Sobeslavsky, Jr. (Diana), Jacob Serrano (Monica), Angela Serrano and great-grandsons Michael and Zachary Velasquez. He is also survived by siblings, Robert Serrano and Sara Garibay, brothers-in-law, Carl Losoya (Reyna), Rick Losoya, sisters-in-law Hortencia Nava, Irene Trevino (Robert), Margaret Medina (Alex), Delia Losoya, Esperanza Cruz (Richard), Romelia Mollindo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In 1993, after 41 years, Ramon retired from Spreckels Sugar Factory and was blessed with a long and happy retirement.
Ramon was a devoted and protective man who deeply loved his wife and family. He enjoyed working in his yard, garden, and around his home. When he socialized, he liked listening to music and dancing with Toni, the love of his life. He would often say, "Life is beautiful" as a way to express his happiness at the moment. It was not uncommon to see him in a parking lot as he waited patiently in the car for Toni as she shopped. Earlier on, among their favorite places to eat were The Pub and more recently Smalley's Roundup where they were well-known by the owners. Being from Southern California, he remained a true fan to the Rams, Lakers, and the Dodgers. He will be forever in our hearts and sorely missed by everyone.
A private celebration was held on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Visiting Nurses Association/Hospice.
