Phoenix, AZ. - Ramona "Mona" Santiago, 54 passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 04, 2019, at her home in Phoenix, AZ, born on November 13, 1964, in Salinas California to Barbara and Danny Santiago. She worked at SSP America as a Lead Cook, Mona truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family and friends, cheering on her favorite football team the 49'ers, she loved to joke and make people laugh. She is survived by her siblings: Roxanne Galster, Kristy, Barbara, Suzette, Yvette, and Danny Santiago Jr. Children; Christina and Tony Moreno. Grandchildren who were the light of her life, who she spoiled to no end, Julian and Summer Guevara. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Those whose lives Mona touched are invited to the Madonna Del Sasso Church at 320 E. Laurel Dr. at 1pm, Friday, April 26, 2019. Following the church service there will be a Celebration of Life at the Filipino Community Hall at 250 Calle Cebu. Let's all Celebrate, reminisce, grieve and support each other in Mona's honor.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 20, 2019