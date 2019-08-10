|
With great sadness, we share the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle, Randy Chytil on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Fullerton, CA. Randy was born on July 27,1962 in Oakland, CA to Renatus "Rene" Chytil and Hortense Ann (Echeveria) Chytil.
Randy had fond memories of traveling to Salinas to visit family. In his adulthood, he moved to Fullerton with his family. One could find him at the University Library assisting his father with research, WWII's impact on Czechoslovakia. Later on, Randy became his parents' caretaker. He was family oriented and love all of his relatives. Most of all, he had a wonderful smile that was warm and bright.
His father preceded him in death. He is survived by: his mother, Hortense Ann; brother, Renatus "Rendo"; and sister, Francesca Chytil, all of Fullerton; sister, Michelle Gibassier of Wenatchee, WA ,his nieces and nephews.
At Randy's request, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.
For condolences write to: Chytil Family, 1901 Silks Ct., Wenatchee, WA
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 10, 2019