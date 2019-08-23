Resources
Randy Louis Meier

Randy Louis Meier Obituary
- - Randy Louis Meier (Dec. 7, 1959) father, brother, son and the funniest, most articulate person we've ever known, passed away at home on July 27th. He is survived by his son Brandon Louis Meier (Kirby), his mother Roxanne Faro (Paul) and his sister Susan Canales (Dan). Randy's quick wit was rivaled only by his talent as an artist and musician. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, fishing and scuba diving. Randy requested that no services be held. The family asks that you send a positive thought into the universe whenever you think of Randy.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 23, 2019
