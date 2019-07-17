|
|
Raquel C. Rodriquez
Salinas - Raquel C. Rodriquez passes away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Arteaga, Michoacan, Mexico on December 6, 1926 to Francisco and Josefina Coria. Raquel worked at different times in her life in agriculture, she was a child care provider, a housewife, and owned a leather store in Old Town Salinas many years ago. Most importantly she was a wife, mother and grandmother.
Raquel was a big lover of animals. She loved her dogs and birds she had over the years but especially loved her dog, Spike, and her talking parrot. She always had a green thumb and loved gardening and taking care of her flowers. She also loved her trips to the Casino and Vegas with the family. She enjoyed watching the local news, CNN, and Casa Cerrado.
Raquel is survived by her sons, Ray (Suzanne) Rodriquez, and Jerry (Pauline) Rodriquez, 8 grand children, 11 great grandchildren, her sister, Lucilia Mora, Margareta Tapia, Leticia Coria Ramos, Maria Elena Coria, and her brother, Gilberto Coria.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray Rodriquez Sr., and her daughter, Trine Rodriquez.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, July 18th from 1pm-9pm with a Rosary at 6pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 19th at 11am at Our Lady Of Refuge Church, 11140 Preston St. in Castroville followed by burial at Castroville District Cemetery.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 17, 2019