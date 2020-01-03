Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Prunedale, CA
Ray Lollar


1931 - 2020
Ray Lollar Obituary
Ray Lollar

Salinas - Ray Lollar, 88, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side Monday, December 23, 2019. Ray was born July 29, 1931 in Duro, New Mexico and lived in the Salinas Valley for the past 70 years. He worked as a truck driver for Hildebrand and Sons Trucking Co. for over 40 years. Ray was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Prunedale.

Ray is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nancy Lollar and his two daughters, Debbie Lollar and Karen Lollar and Mike Snyder. He also leaves his two grandchildren, Rae Snyder Rueter and Ryan Michael Snyder, along with his great grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden, and Hattie.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Prunedale, 17716 Pesante Rd., Prunedale, CA

The family prefers contributions in his memory be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K. Street NW Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005. www.alsa.org

Arrangements entrusted to the Healey Mortuary. Please visit www.healeymortuary for online condolences.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
