Raymond Herbert Smith, Jr.
Salinas - Raymond Herbert Smith, Jr. was born in Salinas on Father's Day, 1947 and resided there his whole life before succumbing after a brief battle with recently diagnosed lung cancer, passing away peacefully on New Year's Day, 2020 at age 72.
He grew up and lived in the Alisal area, attending Fremont School, Saint Mary's grammar school, El Sausal Junior High, and Salinas High School. He graduated from Hartnell College in 1967 and achieved a degree of success there as an All-Coast Conference offensive tackle on the Lettuce Bowl championship team of 1966. He and teammate Richard Smith received honorable mention on the Junior College Grid Wire All-American roster.
Ray worked for approximately 20 years at the Spreckels Sugar Factory until its demise in the mid-80s. He particularly liked the physical aspects of the job and mastered all facets of the evaporation process, learning plumbing skills there that he applied as a general handyman later on. After Spreckels, he worked for Henry and Bill Locatelli's gardening concern, and for himself as a gardener as well. He worked many years as a clerk at the Quality Liquors and Quality Market. After retiring, he enjoyed travelling with friends, visiting Major League Baseball ballparks as well as casinos across the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Herbert "Whitey" Smith and Rose Marie Smith (nee Yop), and by his sister Maureen, and his brother Tom.
He is survived by brothers, Tim Smith, of Monterey; Pat Smith (wife: Kim), of Napa; and Terry Smith (wife: Marge), of Duluth, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and -nephews. He was a life-long member of Saint Mary of the Nativity Parish.
Chapel Blessing and Remembrance will be held 10:00a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, Ca. 93907.
In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to or taking a friend to lunch.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
