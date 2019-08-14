Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
1941 - 2019
Raymond Lerma Obituary
Raymond Lerma

Salinas - Raymond Lerma, 78, Passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Salinas. Raymond was born in Hollister, CA April 10, 1941 where he grew up and attended High School. He has resided in Salinas for the past 50 years. Raymond worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Cal-Trans for 30 years. He was an avid Forty Niner Football Fan and developed a love for the game when he played football in high school.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Josephine Lerma, 2 daughters, Jeanette Lerma and Maria Lerma, and a son, Ray (Trish) Lerma. He leaves a sister, Dolly Lerma and 2 brothers, David and Jesse Lerma. A proud grandfather, Raymond had 8 grandchildren, Alicia, Ruben, Sophia, David, Ross, Cassandra, Brenda, and Frank, as well as 10 great grandchildren, Lily, Jenna, Ben, Ruben Jr., Bentley, Jaydalin, Jesus the 5th, Selena, Sienna, and Emery. He also has 2 new grandsons due very soon.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Juanita Lerma, 2 sisters, and a grand daughter, Audrey.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Healey Mortuary from 1 - 9 PM.

Funeral Services will be held, Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Mortuary Chapel, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas, CA

Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St., Salinas, CA

Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary. www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 14, 2019
