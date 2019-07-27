|
Raymond Manuel Mattos
Salinas - Raymond Manuel Mattos passed away peacefully July 21, 2019. He was born in Newman, CA where he grew up on the family dairy. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1955 as a Machinist's Mate, later he served on the USS BROWN (DD-546) and was Honorably Discharged in 1964. After 30 plus years, he retired from PG&E as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Raymond was also an avid sportsman! His great pleasure was fishing in the ocean with his longtime friend, Yullo, who preceded him in death. Being such a passionate Bench rest shooter and gun collector, he was a lifetime member of the Swiss Rifle Club in Gonzales, CA, where he had so many good times with his friends and family.
Raymond leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Dorothy. He also leaves his daughter, Loretta de Wey (Phillip) of Salinas; son, John Mattos of Gustine; granddaughters, Alicia M. de Wey of Las Vegas and Lynnette Mattos of Cleveland, TN; grandson, Kobe R. Cornejo of Sacramento; a great-granddaughter of Cleveland, TN; brother, David Mattos (Barbara) of Templeton, CA; niece, Belinda Bacon (Dave) of Laramie, WY as well as many more numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by many.
No services will be held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation in memory of Raymond to the .
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 27, 2019