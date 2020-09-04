Raymond ("Ray") Thomas Boehne
Auburn, WA - Raymond ("Ray") Thomas Boehne, age 60, most recently of Auburn, Washington, passed away on July 29, 2020, at Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Ray was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Raymond Charles and Helen Eve Boehne on January 31, 1960. When Ray was two years old, his family moved to California. Growing up, he also lived in Germany, Thailand, and St. Charles, Missouri. He graduated from St. Charles High School and then attended community college in California studying business and auto mechanics. After college, Ray lived and worked in the Monterey and San Luis Obispo, California areas, and later in the Seattle, Washington area. Ray was a gifted auto mechanic and a car aficionado, with a special appreciation for racing, vintage and rare automobiles. He enjoyed cooking for and sharing meals with friends. Ray is fondly remembered for his kind, friendly, generous spirit, and support for the Auburn homeless community.
Ray was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Helen. Ray is survived by his father Raymond Charles, his sisters Anne Marie and Charlene, his brother Allan, his nephew Daniel, and niece Isabelle.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cady Cremation Services of Kent, Washington. The family is planning a burial service on a date to be determined at the Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery in Oceanside, California where Ray's mother is buried. Due to COVID restrictions, Ray's burial service will be limited to immediate family. The family requests that tributes, stories, videos, and photos be posted on the online memorial at raymond-thomas-boehne.forevermissed.com
. A video link to the burial service will be recorded and also posted on the memorial site.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Raymond Boehne's name to The Auburn Food Bank https://www. theauburnfoodbank.org/donate
(PO Box 464, Auburn, WA 98071) and/or Spirit Fest-Auburn Community Feeding Program (PO Box 761, Auburn, WA 98071).