|
|
Rebeca Galindo Gonzalez
Rebeca Galindo Gonzalez born in Mexico City came to the United States on a student visa as a teenager, working her way to earn a B.A. from UC Santa Cruz and eventually earning a Masters of Education from University of San Francisco. She held a multitude of jobs during her life and she shared her experiences and knowledge with her children and grandchildren whenever she could. She taught citizenship classes through the Salinas Adult School, English as a Second Language through Hartnell College and served as Spanish faculty at the Department Language Institute first in Monterey, CA and then transferring to teaching in San Antonio, TX.
During her retirement years she dedicated herself to helping her children and grandchildren whenever possible. She was a dedicated docent at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in San Antonio and at her synagogue Agudas Achim. She was a lifelong learner and in her later years grew closer to Judaism. She loved people and she loved life.
She leaves behind her husband Jaime Gonzalez of 40 years, 3 daughters, and 5 grandchildren who she loved all very much.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020