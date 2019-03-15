|
Rhena Diane Agostini
Salinas - Rhena Diane Agostini, passed away suddenly on February 25, 2019. She was born in Salinas on March 1, 1960 to Ronald and Shirley Kienbaum and spent the majority of her life in Monterey and San Benito Counties.
Rhena was a proud follower of Jesus Christ, loved her family, cooking, ranch life and the outdoors. As an avid horsewoman, she spent most of her time riding horses and giving horseback riding lessons. She donated her time as the head wrangler for the SVMH Foundation's Ladies Trail Ride, and was a long time member of the Tri-County Riders club.
Rhena is predeceased by her father, Ron, and survived by her loving husband Al, two daughters, Allison (Kyle) and Emily (Casey) and granddaughter, Aria. She is also survived by her mother, Shirley, step-mother, Martha, sister, Rhonda and brothers, Ryan and Zachary, as well as many friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon this Saturday, March 16th at the Monterey County Sheriff's Posse Grounds located at 395 Old Natividad Road in Salinas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the SVMH Foundation in Rhena's name. Donations can be made online at svmhfoundation.org or P.O. Box 4760, Salinas, CA, 93912.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 15, 2019